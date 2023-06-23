BBNaija Reunion: My intention was never to lead you on — Deji apologises to Chichi

Big Brother Naija reality show star, Deji Morafa has tendered a heartfelt apology to his fellow housemate and ex-lover, Chichi.

This is coming after Chichi recently called him out for subjecting her to some ill-treatment while they were in the house.

Deji, in a tweet, tendered an apology to Chichi for not being genuine about his relationship with her during the show.

He although revealed that efforts were made after the show to reconcile but the chemistry to sustain a romantic relationship was non-existent.

He tweeted: “In the light of the recent episode of the reunion, I realized some of my shortcomings and I will start by tendering my heartfelt apology to Chichi.

“I acknowledge that I failed to clearly express my lack of interest in pursuing a serious relationship with you during the show and I take full responsibility for it. After the show, we made an effort to work things out but unfortunately there was no chemistry between us to sustain a romantic relationship.

“In a nutshell, I’m sorry, my intention was never to disrespect you in any way.”

Recall that Deji had during the Day 3 of the BBNaija reunion on Wednesday, stated that the reality show is a poverty alleviation scheme for Chichi.

Chi Chi, on her part, revealed how Deji slept with older women to survive while threatening to reveal more ‘nasty things’ about him.