Deji and Chichi

By Adegboyega Adeleye

BBNaija Level-up housemates, Deji(Fake), alongside Diana, and Giddyfia became the ninth and 10th housemates to face eviction.

Beauty’s disqualification as well as eviction of Cyph, Christy O, Khalid, Ilebaye, Kess, Pharmsavi, Modella and Amaka, leaves 16 housemates out of 28 to compete for the 100 million grand prize.

However, 14 are eligible for the prize — Chizzy and Rachel are Riders.

Here’s a full account of the eight BBNaija Liveshow/Eviction Night and reactions from all evicted housemates.

Deji

Fake housemate, Deji was the first to face eviction on the night. When Ebuka asked the fake housemates in the house to reveal themselves, Deji initially hesitated.

Ebuka then decided to reveal his identity, which shocked his lover, Chichi, who became teary. Phyna and other housemates were also shocked.

When asked by Ebuka who he would miss the most, Deji mentioned Dotun and Chichi.

He said he wasn’t sure about his relationship with Chichi at first, but he grew into it and hopes to build their relationship when they are outside the House.

Recall that during their diary session on Sunday, Riders —Chizzy and Rachel — were instructed not to stand up when Ebuka Obi-Uchendu asks fake housemates to step out.

He warned that if they disobey the secret task, they will be evicted.

Deji was given the same instruction last week when fellow fake housemate, Modella, got evicted but he wasn’t lucky this time.

Diana

Diana, aka “mon cherie”, became the ninth housemate to face eviction. Housemates embraced her while leaving the house.

She revealed to Ebuka how surprising it was that she had stayed in the house for up to six weeks.

She plans to take advantage of all available opportunities outside the house, but is peculiar about her skincare brand and making it big in the skincare industry.

