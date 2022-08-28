By Adegboyega Remmy Adeleye

Deji is worried that if his lover, Chichi continues her unruly behaviour in the house, she could stain his image outside the house. In a chat with Giddyfia, he said Chichi promised to behave well and apologize to Diana.

Deji earlier expressed his displeasure at the behaviour of his lover, Chichi after she got into a nasty fight with Diana. He told Phyna that he’s disappointed at Chichi and he’ll have to talk to her because his housemates are avoiding him.

However, Chichi promised to apologise to Diana and assured her love interest that she would not fight next time.

He said, “Chichi dey beg that she will not do it again. She just dey beg me since I tell am say if na so she wan dey behave I’m out.

“She no fit con dey stain my white outside. She said will not do it again and assured that she’ll go and apologise to Diana.” he continued.

Several days ago, Chichi was also engaged in a shouting contest with another housemate, Adekunle. This is after her ‘man’ Deji was moved from the now defunct Level 1 to Level 2 apartment.

What led to the fight between Chichi and Diana

Recall that a minor drama ensued after Deji gave Diana a wardrobe space in an attempt to reserve a spot for his close friend, Chichi.

This did not go down well with Chichi, who seems to have strong feelings for Deji.

Diana picked up on Chichi’s mumbling and this led to an ugly confrontation between the ladies.

Chichi, before the fight, told Phyna, “I’m not just a lover I’m a fighter. Why didn’t she ask me before she put her things in Deji’s locker?

“If she wants to play dirty, I’m ready. I’m an eagle but I can go dirty to feed when I’m done feeding I’ll fly high to where I belong.

“It’s like she wants to fight me indirectly but I’m going to fight her directly if that’s what she wants.

Chichi continued, “Why is she leaving her things in his locker? if she does not want to be reasonable I’ll not be too.

“I’m prepared for you Edo girl like me you can’t do me anyhow like other people. I wouldn’t accommodate you.

“I will not touch you but with my mouth I’ll scatter you into pieces don’t even try me. My personality brought me this far I’m not letting anyone take that away from me.”

They both hurled insults at each other for some minutes while the housemates tried to avoid a fight between them.

Chichi has since been issued a stern warning as she narrowly escaped a strike from Biggie.

Biggie revealed that despite not sending her out of the competition unceremoniously, she will however be punished.