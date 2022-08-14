From left: Groovy, Ilebaye, Chichi and Phyna

Groovy, one of the most sought after male housemates in the Big Brother Naija S7 edition was at the center of drama between female housemates, Phyna, Ilebaye and Chichi, during and after the Saturday night party.

Recall that after Groovy’s love interest, Beauty was sent out of the house, several female housemates have set their eyes glued on the handsome housemate.

Among them include, Amaka, Phyna, Chomzy, and Ilebaye.

Last night, Chichi another female housemate got entangled in the long list of ladies caught in Groovy’s web.

Oh BEAUTY WAS NOT CRAZY!!!!!!!!!!! Shebi you guys are watching the party tonight! I’m happy Chichi confronted Groovy! How can he allow Phyna and ilebaye to push other ladies dancing with him #BBNaija #BBNaijaOrijinalParty #BringBackBeauty #BeautyTukura𓃵 pic.twitter.com/1z6P722Pid — QueenJayn (@JaynQueen) August 13, 2022

Chichi and Ilebaye got into a brawl when the latter got jealous of her dancing with Groovy.

So chichi pushed ilabaye first 😂😂😂😂

And she was busying lying that ilebaye push her #BBNaija https://t.co/iIJ8A570dt — Ilebaye NIpples 🥵🚨 (@neye4ilebaye) August 13, 2022

According to Chichi, Groovy asked her for a dance, and she agreed. While they were dancing, Ilebaye came and pushed her away.

This didn’t sit well with Chichi, who checked Groovy and lashed out at Ilebaye.

Chichi told Groovy to find courage and address issues immediately.

She said, “You’re a man, sometimes you need to be a man, address the issue immediately…..”.

After the party, Groovy and Phyna, had an intense intimate moment.

The two were seen passionately kissing in the presence of other housemates.

Recall that the internet was recently awash with viral video of Groovy and Phyna cuddling cuddling aggressively in bed.

The aftermath of the aforementioned romance set the tone of discord between Phyna and Amaka.

Immediately beauty was evicted, Amaka who now sees Phyna as a betrayer had earlier confided with her (Phyna) that she has interest in Groovy.

