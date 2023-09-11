(VIDEO) BBNaija All Stars: Ilebaye’s fans are very strong, they’ll vote even if she’s sleeping—Mercy Eke

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother All-Stars housemate, Mercy has praised fellow housemate Ilebaye, and she claimed her fans are very strong because of their love and support.

During a recent conversation with other housemates in the Head of House room, Mercy sarcastically expressed her surprise at how Ilebaye’s fans continually vote to save her from eviction despite ‘sleeping’ regularly in the house.

Mercy said: “Your people [Ilebaye’s fans] must be very strong because must be very strong because with the way you sleep [and they still vote you.] They’ll say sleep for us, we’re there for you. Just be sleeping for them, don’t cause trouble o. It is the love[laughs], even the person that will call you, ‘Ilebaye check your mic,’ would be laughing.”

Recall that Ilebaye was saved from possible eviction on Sunday after she gained more fan votes than other nominated housemates, Venita, Whitemoney, and Doyin.

The show organisers revealed the three housemates with the least votes with Venita claiming 26.16%, WhiteMoney-17.22%, and Doyin-17.00% falling behind Ilebaye’s undisclosed total votes.

Doyin and house guest, Kim Oprah are the latest housemates to get evicted from the ongoing reality TV show.