BBNaija All Stars: Angel, Soma share steaming kiss [Video]

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates, Angel and Soma on Thursday night shared an intimate moment that has got fans talking.

In the video seen online, the housemates were seen kissing passionately in bed after the jacuzzi party.

Angel laid around the loins of Soma having a discussion with the atmosphere between the duo brewing intensity.

Unable to repress the tension, Soma caved in and asked if he could kiss Angel.

Without ado, Angel gave her nod to the request and in a quick transition, their lips jammed as both settled for some French kiss

They were not the first to share a kiss on Thursday night as Cross and Ilebaye kissed and cuddled inside the pool earlier.

The ongoing Big Brother Naija All Stars edition continues to produce exciting talking points ranging from budding ships to physical altercations.