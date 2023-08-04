Video: Kissing spree at ‘BBNaija All Stars’ pool party, other things you missed

By Adegboyega Adeleye

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemates surely had a lot of fun at Thursday’s pool and grill party.

For Angel and Soma, It was a flirty night – Angel, and Soma, after the party, chatted, snuggled, and kissed.

Cross and Ilebaye kissing.



In the course of the party, Cross and Ilebaye stole viewers’ attention with their session of kisses and smooches inside Big Brother’s swimming pool– other housemates were stunned at this steamy scene, but had their share of the intense dance moves that rent the air while event lasted.

Earlier on Thursday, CeeC and Venita criticized Ilebaye for kissing Cross on Wednesday night and for attempting to shower with him.

However, Cross vindicated Ilebaye by noting that he was the one who initiated the kiss and not Ilebaye.

He said this while having a conversation with Venita.

Similarly, Angel and Soma were also spotted kissing and cuddling passionately in bed after the jacuzzi party.