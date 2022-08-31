By Efosa Taiwo

Reactions have continued to pour in after Daniella made out with Dotun at the ongoing BBNaija season 7 “Level Up” edition.

Like it’s so disturbing, any man that settles with Daniella would surely do DNA after having one kid — Barbie Buhari💕 (@ZaynabMoohammad) August 31, 2022

Daniella had before now received criticisms when she first went “under the duvet” with Khalid only to repeat same sexual escapade with Dotun.

Daniella is the type of a woman that you need to have a DNA test on all your children with her if you marry her.#BBNaija — Umar faruk Habib (@UmarfarukHabib2) August 29, 2022

I will say it again Dynamites and Daniella deserves Dotun lol.



Dolla shippers to your food is served.#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/EQTExWP3FP — The breakfast chopper 😋😋😋😋 (@TheGirljhb) August 31, 2022

Dotun had been open about his interest in Daniella ever since the Level 1 and Level 2 housemates were brought together.

What a man can do, a woman can do. Even if they evict Dotun next week, Daniella can move to Adekunle and it ain't our business. Na wayward she wayward, she no kill person #BBNaija pic.twitter.com/RRBl3TB9dT — The Official Mia (@MaiaOma) August 31, 2022

Although, it was not known what Daniella’s response was to his interest at the time, the recent escapade of the two under the duvet seems to have cleared the air.

The video of the two making sexually suggestive moves under the duvet have since got fans reacting, with many calling out Daniella for her unrestrained sexual tendencies.

R_u_k_k_y_gold tweets, “Danielle na slow poison oh shaaaaa I feel for Khalid.”

Khalid after watching and Daniella and Dotun this night🌚 #BBNaija7 pic.twitter.com/XNfHEhGRGe — Ayodamope (@ayodamope_) August 27, 2022

Surprisingly, the streets are quiet about Dotun snatching Daniella but they were all wild that Phyna dated a single guy😂 Hypocrites everywhere! #BBNaija7 — BBNaija Stan! (@TheKokoCity) August 31, 2022

