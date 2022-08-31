By Efosa Taiwo
Reactions have continued to pour in after Daniella made out with Dotun at the ongoing BBNaija season 7 “Level Up” edition.
Daniella had before now received criticisms when she first went “under the duvet” with Khalid only to repeat same sexual escapade with Dotun.
Dotun had been open about his interest in Daniella ever since the Level 1 and Level 2 housemates were brought together.
Although, it was not known what Daniella’s response was to his interest at the time, the recent escapade of the two under the duvet seems to have cleared the air.
The video of the two making sexually suggestive moves under the duvet have since got fans reacting, with many calling out Daniella for her unrestrained sexual tendencies.
R_u_k_k_y_gold tweets, “Danielle na slow poison oh shaaaaa I feel for Khalid.”