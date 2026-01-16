‘Go find your father’ — Davido reacts as alleged daughter demands DNA test

Davido

A paternity controversy involving Afrobeats star David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, resurfaced on Thursday after a 12-year-old girl, Mitchelle Anuoluwapo, publicly requested a DNA test to establish whether the singer is her father.

Taking to Instagram, Anuoluwapo shared an emotional post detailing the psychological toll the unresolved paternity claim has taken on her life.

She revealed that she has endured years of bullying, beginning at the age of six, with classmates ridiculing her claims that Davido is her father.

She wrote, “This year I become a teenager. My mom and grandma have always educated me on being a responsible teen. No drugs, alcohol, bad company and bad behavior. Today I drafted a letter I wrote from the depth of my heart not with help from my relatives.

“As I grow older I want to establish my identity. I was bullied in school since I was 6-years-old and cried home daily. Other students laughed at me when I told them my father was Mr David Adeleke.”

The teenager further recounted the emotional distress she experienced, including seeking professional help to protect her mental health.

“I went through a lot of mental anguish and visited a medical professional to protect my mental health. It was a sad challenging time in my life. This page was not online for 5 years as my mom never updated this account since it was handed over to us. We went through a lot.”

She continued, “As I transition into a young woman, I am respectfully asking Mr David Adeleke Singer #davido for a DNA test to establish my identity.

“This test is between my dad and I. It is something I want. It is something that’s the right thing to do. Please, sir, consider my request once you read this post. I also sent it to your DM.

“Thank you to all Nigerians who have given me emotional support for the last 7 years. This DNA test is the right thing to do for me.”

Davido, however, reacted, insisting that the matter had long been resolved.

Responding in the comment section of the post, the singer denied being her father and claimed he had already taken multiple DNA tests.

He wrote, “I’ve taken 5 DNA tests, all negative. I am not your father.

“Never met your mom. She’s an obsessed fan lying to you. This needs to stop. I actually have children. Stop this nonsense.”

The singer also took to X (formerly Twitter) to further express his frustration, revealing that the DNA tests were conducted at different medical facilities.

After 5 DNA test … she Dey crase .. her and her mom better leave me the fuck alone and go find her papa … https://t.co/XErnIWbIMQ — Davido (@davido) January 15, 2026

“After 5 DNA test … she dey crase .. her and her mom better leave me the f#ck alone and go find her papa,” he posted.

In a series of follow-up posts, Davido accused the girl’s mother of misconduct and suggested she should face legal consequences.

“Never met the … except when went for the DNA … very stup!d behavior. I will soon treat their FK … 5 f#cking hospitals just to be clear .. the mom needs to go to jail … I don’t blame the poor girl,” he wrote.

Davido maintained that he has never had a relationship with the girl’s mother beyond the DNA test

process and stressed that all results were negative.

“I chose 3 hospitals and they chose their own two hospitals .. all came out negative .. this is the last time I’m speaking on this nonsense,” he added.

Vanguard News