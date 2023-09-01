BBNaija All Stars: Alex, Ike clash in dramatic pool incident [Video]

Big Brother Naija All Stars Housemates, Ike and Alex engaged in a heated altercation during Thursday night pool party as Alex accused Ike of trying to ‘drown’ her.

As housemates danced and played in the pool, the jovial atmosphere became tense as other housemates noticed Alex hitting Ike.

Neo and Mercy tried to intervene and prevent the dramatic situation from escalating.

After the party, Alex shed light on the situation and said she threw punches at Ike because he attempted to “drown” her.

Alex added that Ike repeatedly pushed her into the pool and jeopardised her safety which nearly caused her to drown.

Ike’s estranged lover, Mercy, disagreed with Alex, Doyin also supported Ike and said he only tried to hug Alex.

Alex disagreed with the defense and pleaded for Biggie to play the clip to justify herself.

She also noted that her modesty was compromised during the altercation as her b*** were out during the dangerous push.

Video: