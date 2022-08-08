By Adeleye Adegboyega

The dominance continues for Level 1 House.

Level 1 housemate Adekunle has emerged as the BBNaija S7 Week 3 Head of House, replacing fellow housemate, Hermes; Level 1 House wins the HOH game for the third consecutive week.

All housemates participated in the contest except current Head of House, Hermes as well as new housemates, Chizzy and Rachael. The housemates participated in a bead-making game,

Khalid, Phyna, Daniella, Pharmsavi, Chomzy, and Adekunle qualified for the next stage as they were the only housemates that perfected their task while Modella and Sheggz got disqualified.

Adekunle won the final contest with 25 points while Level 2 Housemates, Pharmsavi and Khalid finished with 23 points each.

READ ALSO:

Level 1 house has now emerged as the winner of the Head of House game for the third consecutive week in addition to their weekly wager task presentation win on Friday.

The Head of House game win means the housemates would enjoy the privilege of immunity from this week’s eviction and HOH Adekunle would have to nominate five housemates from Level 2 House for possible eviction.