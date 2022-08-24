By Shina Abubakar

THE Osun State government, yesterday, warned those beating the drum of violence and bloodshed in the state to desist or face the wrath of the state.

The state government gave the warning after its weekly Executive Council meeting.

This followed recent assassination of chieftains of the All Progressives Congress, APC in the state, and several violent attacks on party members and government officials, including the wife of the governor, Mrs Kafayat Oyetola.

A statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, said: “The government is very worried about the spate of politically-motivated assassinations in Osun, a state that has enjoyed peace and tranquility in the last four years and has earned its rating as the nation’s safest place.

“Sadly, innocent and peace-loving people are beginning to live in fear since the announcement of the results of the governorship election, because of a revival of the violent culture that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, is known for.

“Specifically, government officials and members of the ruling All Progressives Congress have been targeted in all of these attacks. More shocking was the ambush and violent attack launched on the First Lady in Ede, the hometown of Mr Ademola Adeleke, which left people on her convoy injured. Indeed, there is nothing to prove that the attack was not targeted at Governor Adegboyega Oyetola himself.

“We have intelligence reports that more of such attacks are being planned and targeted at government officials and chieftains of the ruling party in order to further heat up the polity of the state and, by extension, disrupt the peace of the State.

“The state is calling on both local and national security agencies, and especially the Inspector-General of Police, to rise to the occasion and ensure the safety of Osun citizens and especially protect government officials from the onslaught of the PDP and its terror allies.”

