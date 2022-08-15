By Emmanuel Iheaka

Founder, Vantage Migration and movie producer, Dr. Linda Iheme has tasked the federal government and other stakeholders to make efforts to tackle brain drain in Nigeria.

Iheme spoke while announcing the official unveiling of her new movie, titled ‘Hammer’ which according to her was targeted at discouraging young Nigerians from the desperation of embarking on unplanned journey out of the country.

She added that it was also to urge the federal government and other stakeholders to step up actions aimed at dissuading Nigerians from leaving the country in droves.

Iheme, an education consultant, stressed that such desperate emigration out of Nigeria poses serious challenge to the growth and development of the country.

She further stated that the movie which will be released on August 26, 2022, would also help to educate the people on how to achieve their dreams of furthering their education abroad in the proper and legal way.

“Stakeholders including the parents and government at all levels should be worried about this ugly trend and do all that is necessary to address it.

“Nothing is bad about our people especially the youths going abroad to study or make a living but such must be done in a proper and legal way because if you see the number of our people who go over there but ended up frustrated and depressed because of this unplanned travel, you will definitely pity our generation.

“Also when you consider that most of our good brains and future hopes of this country go out there to boost the economy of their host countries, you will know what this means to our growth and development as a people and nation”, she submitted.

It was gathered that the film, a piece from Vantage Migration and Royal Arts Academy, futured popular and talented stars like Bimbo Ademoye, Deyemi Okanlawon, Linda Iheme, Mr. Macaroni, Benjamin Touitou, Etinosa Idemudia, Chris Iheuwa, among others.

