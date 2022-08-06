By Dirisu Yakubu

Former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, Friday, paid a condolence visit to the Senator Ali Ndume over the recent passing of his father.

Amaechi who was a Presidential aspirant in the last All Progressives Congress, APC primary election, was accompanied on the visit to the Maiduguri home of the federal lawmaker by members of his campaign Organisation.

Addressing newsmen, Amaechi said, “we are here to condole our leader and chairman of our campaign organization who lost his father. Though the delegation has come on behalf of the campaign organization, I felt that as the aspirant that they all supported, there is need for me to also visit him again. So we are here to condole with him.

“Though, we had a bit of time with his father, who had already grown very old, he was quite kind to all of us.

“Our chairman inherited this seemingly good virtue of his late father. He is almost a replica of his father.

“In Nigeria today, especially at the political terrain, we have a lot of people who are lacking this quality- good character but not in our chairman.”

Continuing, the former governor of Rivers state described Ndume as a great leader who inherited special qualities from his deceased father.

“That is what prompted our coming to say to him that he is not just a man but a leader that people should emulate. Aside his family, he should mentor others and pass on this leadership quality to others especially to those that would miss his father,” he added.

Amaechi finished second behind Bola A trailed behind the winner, Bola Ahmed Tinubu with 316 votes.

On the delegation were former Speaker, Abia States House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Stanley Ohajuruka, Senator Representing Taraba Central senatorial zone, Sen. Tutari Abubakar, former Speaker, Borno State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Bulama Fuji Ibrahim, Sen. Andrew Uchendu, Sen. Joshua Lidani, among others.

Late Alhaji Ali Buba was born in October 1940 in Ville village, Gwoza Local Government Area, Borno State. He enrolled into the Nigerian Army during the Civil war. Upon retirement from the Nigerian Army, he was appointed the 1st District Head of Ville District in 2016 by HRH the Emir of Gwoza, following the approval of the then Governor of Borno State , Kashim Shettima.

He is survived by two wives, eight children with many grand children.

