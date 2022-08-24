Mimie Jay is a full-time blogger and beauty influencer in Dubai. Born in Nigeria, Mimie has always been passionate about fashion, makeup and lifestyle. After living in the UAE for a few years, she started her blog to share information about makeup techniques, products, and anything related to beauty and lifestyle. Her goal is to give her followers helpful tips and advice to look and feel their best.

In addition to her blog, Mimie has a YouTube channel where she posts videos about makeup tutorials, product reviews, and more. With her contagiously positive attitude and informative content, Mimie Jay is quickly becoming a go-to source for all things beauty.

Makeup for beginners

Mimie is not only an expert makeup artist, but she is also an author. She has written an ebook that helps beginners learn more about makeup and its application. In this book, Mimie explores the world of beauty and makeup through the eyes of a young learner. She looks at different cosmetics brands and products and how they can be used to create different looks.

Mimie includes tips on how to apply makeup and how to choose the right products for your skin type. In addition, she provides an overview of the history of makeup and its role in today’s society. Mimi’s book is a must-read for any young woman interested in learning more about the world of beauty and makeup. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced makeup user, you’ll find valuable information in this ebook.

In addition to the ebook, Mimie also writes regular blogs on makeup and beauty tips. These blogs are a great source of information for anyone who wants to explore the beauty industry thoroughly.

What made Mimie choose the beauty industry?

Mimie has built a substantial following on Instagram and Twitter with her beauty tips. But what made her choose this industry in the first place?

For Mimie, it was always about making people feel good about themselves. “I remember always wanting to make my friends and family feel beautiful,” she says. “I would do their makeup for special occasions or just for fun. It made me so happy to see them smile in the mirror after I was done.”

This desire to make others feel beautiful eventually led Mimie to pursue a career in the beauty industry. After completing a makeup artist program, she began working as a freelance makeup artist and soon started her blog, which quickly grew in popularity. These days, Mimie uses her platform to inspire others to embrace their natural beauty. “I want people to know that they are beautiful just the way they are,” she says. “There’s no need to compare yourself to anyone else or try to meet some unrealistic standard of perfection. You are perfect just as you are.”

Mimi’s passion for helping others feel confident in their skin makes her one of the most successful bloggers and artists in the industry today.

RELATED NEWS