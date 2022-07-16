CREDIT: World Athletics ()Twitter

By Emmanuel Okogba

Nigeria’s fastest man, Favour Ashe finished fourth in Heat 2 but had the fastest finishing time of 10.00s to qualify to the semi-final of the 100m men’s event through non-automatic qualification.

Ashe had to compete with the likes of Fred Kerley who’s having a fantastic year and Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes in his first appearance at a World Athletics Championships.

Also into the semi-final is Raymond Ekevwo who ran an impressive 10.17s to finish third behind America’s Marvin Bracy and Jamaica’s Ackeem Blake in the first heat.

Nigeria’s third representative in the 100m, Udodi Onwuzurike had a tough draw that saw him competing with 2019 champion, Christian Coleman and Canada’s Andre De Grasse. He finished 6th in a time of 10.26s in the sixth heat.

The semi-finals and final will take place on Day 2 of the Championships.