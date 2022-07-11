Spirit Airlines

Passengers on a Spirit Airlines had a frightening landing in Atlanta on Sunday morning when their plane caught fire on the tarmac after one of its brakes overheated.

According to reports, flashes of flames appeared near the plane’s tires as clouds of smoke billowed out toward the back upon its landing at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport around 9:30 a.m. ET, video posted to social media shows.

A statement on the Atlanta airport’s Twitter account said that the incident was due to brakes’ catching fire and that no injuries were reported.

Spirit Flight 383 from Tampa to Atlanta landed safely in Atlanta International Airport and upon landing one of the brakes overheated,” a spokesperson said.

The aircraft was towed to the gate where Guests safely deplaned without any injuries. Thank you to the Atlanta first responders for immediately meeting the aircraft. The plane will be temporarily removed from service for maintenance.”