Omeiza Ajayi

The Independent National Electoral Commission INEC has suspended Ward level registration of voters in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu state following an attack on its officials by unknown gunmen on Wednesday.

INEC National Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education Committee, Barr. Festus Okoye disclosed this in a statement Thursday in Abuja.

He said the INEC Administrative Secretary in the state, Mr. Jude Okwuonu had reported that at about 2.30pm on Wednesday, the commission’s officials involved in the Continuous Voter Registration CVR exercise were attacked by unknown gunmen in Community Primary School Umuopu in Umuozzi Ward 19 of Igboeze North Local Government Area.

“The gunmen fired sporadically into the air to disperse registrants and registration officials. In the ensuing stampede, one of our staff sustained injuries and is receiving treatment in a hospital”, he stated.

According to him, two voter registration machines and personal items of the staff such as mobile phones were lost.

“Consequently, Ward level registration of voters in Igboeze North is hereby suspended”, he declared.

Vanguard recalls that on July 3, the INEC office in Igboeze North Local Government Area was burnt down by unknown arsonists.

“In spite of the attack, the Commission was able to continue with Ward level registration with the assistance of vigilantes provided by the Local Government authority. It is one of the centres that has now been attacked.

The incident has been reported to the Police for investigation”, Okoye added.