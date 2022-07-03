By Emmanuel Okogba

Israel Adesanya wants a fight with Brazilian, Alex Pereira who knocked out his opponent in one of the fights that preceeded him retaining his title on Sunday.

Adesanya defeated American Jared Cannonier by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) after five rounds before calling out Pereira who was watching on outside the cage.

Pereira easily dispatched Sean Strickland with a vicious first-round knockout and looks to equally want the fight with Adesanya.

‘The first time I had you on skates, next time I’ll have you Frozen, like Elsa’, Adesanya told Pereira in his post-fight interview in what now seems to be the obvious next move.

Both fighters have met on two occassions before now, although it was not in the UFC.

In 2016, Pereira ended Adesanya’s 12-fight winning streak with a unanimous decision victory and earned him a rematch when they met during their kickboxing days.

A lead left hook caught ‘The Last Stylebender’ in the rematch and left him almost lifeless on the canvas. He later required oxygen to regain consciousness.