By Chioma Onuegbu, Uyo

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Akwa Ibom State, hon. Eseme Eyiboh has said that the challenges plaguing Nigeria ranging from insecurity, poverty, and dwindling fortunes is not as a result of religion.

Eyiboh who is the House of Representatives candidate of the APC for Eket Federal consituency, made the assertion yesterday in Uyo, while reacting to ongoing controversy in the country over the choice of former governor of Borno state, Alh. Kashim Shetima, another Muslim as APC vice presidential candidate.

He hailed the combination of Ahmed Bola Tinubu and Shettima for the presidency, stressing that Nigerians should remove the issue of religion in the country’s governance.

He added that the issue of corruption also does not arise because of religion, noting that in countries such as India, China and Korea no one says that their prosperity and growth are as a result of religion.

His words: “When we talk about Muslim-muslim ticket, the question we must answer is , Nigeria’s dwindling fortunes, insecurity, poverty rating, content growth because of religion? The answer to my considered opinion is no.

“The issue of corruption, is it as a result of religion?. The answer is no. Religion is critical to the extent that we have played religion and ethnicity into the affairs of governance.

“If you go to places such as India, China, Japan and Korea, would you say that prosperity and growth are a consequence of religion? No. So, we should dethrone the issue of religion in our governance”

Eyiboh emphasized that what does Nigeria needs to come out of her present critical state is transformational leadership.

“Nigeria needs transformational leadership, regardless of tribe, religion and primordial sentiments. Nigeria needs leadership that will be able to transform this country to where we will grow, have opportunities and where people will have trust and ownership in governance”, Eyiboh stressed.