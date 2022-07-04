Coronavirus COVID-19 single dose small vials and multi dose in scientist hands concept. Research for new novel corona virus immunization drug.

The Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative, the largest public health partnership between a global philanthropic organisation and an African institution has proven to be catalytic as it hits its one year milestone.



A year ago, the Mastercard Foundation and Africa CDC launched the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative – a now $1.5 billion partnership with four key objectives: to purchase COVID-19 vaccines for at least 65 million people, drive millions more vaccinations by enabling the delivery and administration of vaccines, lay the groundwork for vaccine manufacturing by focusing on human capital development and strengthen the capacity of Africa CDC.



The Saving Lives and Livelihoods commitment to purchase 65 million vaccine doses was instrumental in enabling the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust to negotiate and secure 510 million doses for Africa from vaccine manufacturers. The initiative also helped inform the decision of African Union Heads of State to designate the Africa CDC as an autonomous public health agency. Additionally, the initiative has delivered over 15 million vaccines across the continent since its launch while deploying rapid responders to accelerate vaccination campaigns in countries at-risk of vaccine expiration.



Speaking at the one-year commemoration, Reeta Roy, President and CEO of the Mastercard Foundation,highlighted that the next phase of the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative would focus on turning vaccine deliveryinto vaccinations.



“We must lean in and focus on vaccination uptake. It is an opportunity to work with governments to help set up vaccination centres, train and support healthcare workers, and engage directly with communities to understand the importance of getting vaccinated to secure the lives and livelihoods of their loved ones.””



Acting Director of the Africa CDC, Dr. Ahmed Ouma affirmed that COVID-19 vaccination remains a key priority for Africa, adding that two African countries have achieved 70 percent vaccination rate, while six African countries have vaccinated between 40 and 70 percent of their populations.



“Overall, less than 20 percent of the peoplein Africa are fully vaccinated.”

“Today, we commemorate the first anniversary of the Mastercard Foundation’s partnership with the Africa CDC to purchase and deliver millions of vaccines and drive long-term health security in Africa. We reiterate our commitment and drive towards the new public health order, which calls for a strengthened Africa CDC and our National Public Health Institute.” he said.



Ahmed Ouma also emphasised the importance of focusing vaccination efforts on young people, given that 70 percent of Africa’s population is under the age of 30, noting that the African Union and Africa CDC, under the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative, recently launched an initiative called Bingwato recruit young people as vaccine advocates in their communities.



Moving forward, the Saving Lives and Livelihoods initiative will include a strong focus on Risk Communication and Community Engagement to enable African citizens, particularly young people, andrural populations, to understand the safety and benefits of vaccination. RCCE will play a crucial role in creating demand for and uptake of COVID-19 vaccinations and supporting other non-pharmaceutical efforts to break the transmission chain and mitigate the pandemic’s impact.