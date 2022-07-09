By Moses Nosike

As the popular saying goes, the heart knows what it wants. And for it to keep you alive and well, your heart must get whatever it requires to function as healthily and vibrantly as any other organ of the body!

The race to keep your heart healthy actually starts from a consciousness of what you consume. When you go shopping for your choice of food including edible oil, what healthy index do you look out for? Many edible oils on the market shelf contain a mix of fats, including monounsaturated, polyunsaturated, and saturated fats in varying proportions.

If your aim is to buy healthy cooking oil, there are a few things that you need to check on its label to know if it is actually best for you. The most important thing to check is the amount of saturated fat. Saturated fat is a type of dietary fat, regarded as “bad” or unhealthy fat. Along with trans-fat, eating lots of saturated fat can raise your cholesterol level and increase your risk of heart disease. So the proportion of saturated fat in your edible oil must be very limited to achieve a healthy heart.

On the other hand, Polyunsaturated fats are “good” or healthy fats which help lower the bad cholesterol level and risk for heart disease. Polyunsaturated fats include omega-3 and omega-6 fats. These are essential fatty acids that the body needs for optimum brain function and heart health. Our bodies do not make essential fatty acids, so you can only get them from food.

Soya bean oil is among the healthiest edible oils due to its high health-promoting polyunsaturated fat (60%). It is an excellent choice for those looking to choose more healthy fats that the heart and body require to function. When making the decision for the best edible oil for you and your family, it is important to go for oil with a higher healthy fat content

In Nigeria, one of the leading Soya bean oil brands, Golden Terra Soya oil is raising the consciousness of consumers towards making heart-friendly decisions in their choice of edible oil. Golden Terra Soya Oil is doing so by offering 5x more PUFA (Polyunsaturated Fatty Acid) – an irresistible healthy fatty acid profile from edible oil. In comparison to the 10% to 11% PUFA contents of some other “healthy vegetable oil” brands on the market shelf, the 62% PUFA contained in Golden Terra Soya Oil gives you at least 5x more “good fats,” to promote a healthy heart needed to achieve your goals.

Dr. Olaniran Olabiyi, an Abuja-based general practitioner, noted that the consumption of edible oil and food items with high PUFA content is more beneficial for your heart health.

“Whenever people visit the market to purchase edible oil, they should read the labels and see the concentration of different types of fatty acids contained therein,” he said. “Oils that have the highest amount of polyunsaturated fatty acids should be purchased because they are friendly to the heart, compared to those that have higher levels of saturated fatty acids. People should also reduce the amount of palm oil they use in cooking because it has high levels of saturated fatty acids.”

So, what does your heart want? If staying healthy and maintaining optimal performance is the goal, Golden Terra Soya Oil is the edible oil that is sure to get it there. Staying 5x PUFA conscious is the key to heart-friendly meals.

As you prepare your next meal, feed your heart 5x PUFA using Golden Terra Soya Oil, the leading soya oil in the Nigerian market with its increasing presence across the country. It is 100% pure soya oil, totally sourced and manufactured in Nigeria, available in sachets, 5liters, 10liters and 25liters.