By Chinedu Adonu

In preparation for the first fully digital census in 2023, the National Population Commission, NPC, has commenced training of its functionaries for the trial census in Enugu State.

Briefing newsmen during the kick-off of the exercise, the Federal Commissioner, representing Enugu State, Ejike Ezeh, said the trial census was another key preparatory activity for the main census.

He disclosed that the commission has commenced training of 99 enumerators and local government supervisors to conduct the exercise in all the selected nine local government areas in the state.

Ezeh said the trial would be conducted in all the 7,718 selected Enumeration Areas across the country to test run suitability and readiness for the actual census in 2023.

The commissioner declared that the exercise would avail the commission opportunity to test all aspects of census operations, from planning to implementation, logistics arrangement and management, questionnaire design and format, training procedures, fieldwork operations, publicity, payment system, data processing, data tabulation and analysis.

“The trial census which is also known as the “census dress rehearsal” is another key preparatory activity for the census. It is a process in which all census operations are tested in a detailed and comprehensive manner. This takes place as a matter of best practice about a year before the actual census date to assess the scenario that may be presented during the main Census.’’