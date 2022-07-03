The Apostle Paul recommended, Husbands beat your body instead of your wife. There is a beast and a boast in a man. Every beast in a Husband is at rest until a force is applied (Internal and external Force).The internal is Mr. Flesh, the External is Mr. Foe called Devil.

Apostle Paul’s recommendation for husband is beat your Flesh(Body) so that you will not beat your wife(Flesh of Flesh and bone of your Bone). If you don’t want to ever beat your wife, beat the beast in the body and the best in you will come out.

The Husband Bitter Pill: For every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction. (Newton’s 3rd Law of Motion) Every object is at a state of rest until a force is applied.(Moment of inertia) Every couple’s biological make up is at rest until a force is applied (External or internal force)

Implication: Every abuse or misbehavior is always triggered by a force, be it internal force or an external force. As a wife, the force of verbal abuse through your tongue on your husband can trigger him violently that can lead to a kinetic marriage (responding to issues by Reaction, Motion, Explosion)

The Beaten Wife: Leakages cannot be stopped until you press the Control valve. Prov 18:6-7 “A fool’s lips enter into contention, and his mouth calleth for strokes. A fool’s mouth is his destruction, and his lips are the snare of his soul. Kjv Prov 18:6 “ A foolish man’s lips are a cause of fighting and his mouth makes him open to blows” Prov 21:9 “ It is better to live in a corner of a roof than in a house shared with contentious woman” Prov 27:15 “ A constant dripping on a day of steady rain and a contentious woman are alike.”

Implication: The mouth of a husband bitter pill calls for blows according to Prov 18:6-7, even though God does not support, King Solomon in his divine wisdom recorded that most blows and abuse can be avoided by choice of words. Even a hard concrete will crack by constant and consistent drop of water on a targeted point. Most women dwell on nagging words consistently and constantly till the Husband explodes in Kinetic Marriage.

A wise woman learns by experience the act and art of melting the STEEL in a Man’s heart with Words. Never trade insult. There is SAFETY in keeping quiet at the right time and Opening mouth at the Right Time. Verbal abuse from the WIFE can trigger Violent Display by the HUSBAND. Prov 15:1-2 MSG “ A gentle response defuses anger, but a sharp tongue kindles a temper-fire. Knowledge flows like spring water from the wise, fools are leaky faucets, dripping nonsense.”

Implication:Stop the Insults and the assault will stop.

The Redeemed Christian Church of God

Dcn Charles Adesida, a minister in the RCCG and a Global Conference Speaker. He is a registered member of the Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA) and Architects Registration Council of Nigerian. (ARCON)

