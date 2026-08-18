Kano govt bans IV fluid, blood transfusion at patent medicine stores

Gov. Abba Yusuf

The Kano State Government has banned the administration of intravenous (IV) fluids and blood transfusions at patent medicine stores across the state, an official disclosed.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Kano State Private Health Institutions Management Agency (PHIMA), Khadijah Hussein-Sa’id, announced the directive during a sensitisation workshop for proprietors and medical directors of private health facilities in Kano.

She said patent medicine stores were legally classified as non-clinical retail outlets and were not authorised to perform invasive medical procedures, administer IV fluids, or conduct blood transfusions.

Hussein-Sa’id said the directive was aimed at protecting residents from unsafe and illegal medical practices, and strengthening the regulation of private health facilities in the state.

“Any patent medicine store or unauthorised facility found administering IV fluids or conducting blood transfusions will face immediate closure and other sanctions in accordance with relevant laws and regulations,” she warned.

The acting executive secretary said that blood transfusions and IV fluid therapies must be administered only in accredited health facilities under the supervision of qualified medical professionals.

She further said that the measure aligned with the state government’s priority of protecting residents’ health and lives.

Hussein-Sa’id urged the public to remain vigilant and report patent medicine stores or other unauthorised facilities that engage in prohibited practices.

The acting ES revealed that complaints could be submitted directly to the PHIMA office at Magaji Rumfa, with supporting evidence such as photographs, receipts, or other proof of the services provided.

She said PHIMA would continue to strengthen the regulation of private health institutions and take decisive action against unsafe, illegal, and unhygienic medical practices.

The acting executive secretary urged operators of private health facilities to comply with the directive and adhere to the approved standards to enhance healthcare delivery in the state.