US envoy condemns Israeli strikes on Syrian airbase

By Favour Ulebor & Agency report

The United States has criticised Israel over airstrikes on a Syrian military airbase in the northwestern Idlib region, describing the attack as an unnecessary escalation that could undermine regional stability.

Israeli airstrikes hit the Abu al-Duhur Airbase early Tuesday, with Syrian state media reporting that eight strikes targeted the runway and storage facilities.

No casualties were reported, according to Syrian military sources and a civilian living near the base. Israel has not confirmed carrying out the strikes.

In a post on Tuesday, U.S. Ambassador to Turkey Tom Barrack said the U.S. was deeply concerned over the Israeli airstrikes on Abu al-Duhur Airbase, describing them as an unnecessary escalation that does not advance regional stability.

He said, “The United States continues to believe that restraint and engagement offer the more constructive course.

“We encourage all parties to prioritize logical discourse over further military incidents.”

The strikes also drew condemnation from Turkey, a key ally of Syria’s new government.

The Turkish Foreign Ministry said the attack violated Syria’s territorial unity and integrity and called for stronger international action against Israel.

“We call on the international community to take a more decisive stance to end Israel’s escalating aggression against Syria,” it said in a statement.

Syria’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned the strikes as an “unjustified act of aggression, a flagrant violation of Syria’s sovereignty, and a dangerous escalation.”

The attack came amid growing tensions between Israel and Turkey over Syria, with Ankara accusing Israel of seeking to destabilise the country and undermine its new administration.

Turkey has been supporting President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government by helping rebuild state institutions and infrastructure, as well as providing military and diplomatic support.

The Abu al-Duhur base, located about 70 kilometres from the Turkish border, has been out of service as a dedicated military airfield since 2013 and changed hands several times during Syria’s civil war.

British war monitor, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, said the base had previously been used by foreign fighters who were recently asked to leave. Turkey has also been working to support the rehabilitation of military infrastructure in Syria.

Israel has repeatedly carried out strikes on Syrian territory since former President Bashar al-Assad was ousted in December 2024. It seized territory in southwestern Syria after Assad’s fall and destroyed large parts of the former Syrian army’s heavy weapons and equipment.

The latest strikes came after Syria conducted air exercises in the north earlier this month using Russian-made MiG-21 fighter jets, the first such exercises since Assad’s ouster.

Israel has expressed concern over efforts by Syria’s new government to rebuild its military capabilities, particularly its air force.

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa said in July that his government had been seeking to reach a security agreement with Israel.