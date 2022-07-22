By Victor Ahiuma-Young

Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, has shut down operations of APM Terminals management to conclude the Collective Bargaining Agreement, CBA, negotiation.

Vanguard gathered that the aggrieved workers had, on Wednesday, crippled APM Terminals for deliberately frustrating the union’s efforts at ensuring CBA for workers.

The workers also accused the management of allegedly treating them as slaves.

President-General of MWUN, who confirmed the development, however, assured that “the Union is open to quick resolution of the crisis whenever the management is ready and willing to resolve it.”

MWUN had been at war with the APM Terminals over the CBA and had petitioned the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, intimating it of its plans to declare a three days’ strike to compel the Management of APMT management to conclude the CBA negotiation.