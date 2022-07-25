.

By James Ogunnaike, Abeokuta

The District Governor of Lions Club International, District 404B1, Nigeria, Lion Rasheed Ologundudu has called on well meaning Nigerians, as well as Corporate organizations in the country to join hands with government in providing necessary facilities to make life meaningful to the people.

Ologundudu, who made the call while handing over five desktop computer systems to five Schools in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, said the gesture was part of activities marking his visitation to Regions 11 and 12, Abeokuta Lions Family.

The benefited schools included; St. Andrew’s Nursery and Primary, Omida, Ibara, Abeokuta, Nawairudeen Nursery and Primary School, Isale Ijeun, Abeokuta, Owu Methodist Nursery and Primary School, Amukankan, Oke Sokori, Abeokuta, African Church Grammar School Junior, Ita Iyalode, Abeokuta and Defenders Children Academy, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta

The Club also visited the Peadiatric Cancer Unit of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta donated 26 bedspreads and pillows to the unit.

In his remarks, Ologundudu appreciated the Club for the gestures and enjoined kind-hearted persons to join hands with the Lions Club International in bringing joy and succour to the less privileged and downtrodden.

Speaking on the gesture, the Club President, Lion Olaniyi Kehinde, said it was to help alleviate the problem the schools were facing in their daily administrative duties.