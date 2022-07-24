.

The Deeper Life Bible Church says its six-day planned mega crusade for souls harvest, to be anchored by its General Overseer, Pastor William Kumuyi, in Ikorodu, Lagos, will address both personal and national problems.

Pastor Edison Daminabo, Chairman, ‘the Global Crusade with Kumuyi’ (GCK), organisers of the event said this in a statement on Saturday in Lagos.

According to Daminabo, the Ikorodu crusade is part of Kumuyi’s World Evangelisation Programme, aimed at preaching the good news to win souls

The crusade which is billed to commence from Thursday, July 28 to Aug. 2, is with the theme ”Total Emancipation by the Authority of Christ.”

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the crusade will hold at the Lagos State University of Science and Technology, formerly the Lagos State Polytechnic (LASPOTECH).

The chairman note that the crusade would be streamed live globally, via satellite and other social media platforms.

”Kumuyi will minister throughout the six-day power-packed global miracle crusade.

”The stirring soul-lifting and life-transforming messages and diverse miracles by Kumuyi, whose outreach programme spans more than five decades; would bring succor to people

“It is the second to be hosted in Lagos, since the start of the series, in 2021,” he said.

According to him, the crusade is organised in collaboration with the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) and other blocs of CAN to make it a success.

“Bishop Stephen Adegbite, Chairman of the CAN has described the forthcoming event as a wonderful end-time programme, in which participants will never regret attending and urged all Christians to participate active,” he stated.

He added that other anointed servants of God such as Jeff Deyo, an international gospel artiste, would minister at the event.

“In-between the daily crusade events, there will be a special conference for ministers, church workers and professionals,” Daminabo stated.

According to him, the conference is designed to equip Christian leaders, workers and professionals with the needed developmental and leadership skills needed to excel in life, ministry and career.

He added that ‘IMPACT,’ a programme specially packaged for youths, students on campus, corp members and young professionals, to provide them with needed ladder for success, would also feature at the event.

He said that the crusade train, which began in Abuja, had moved round several locations in Nigeria, including Calabar, Enugu, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Lagos, Ibadan, Jalingo, Yenagoa, Abeokuta and Ilorin