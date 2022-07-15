By Chioma Onuegbu,Uyo

THE Senator representing Uyo Senatorial district, in Akwa Ibom State, Senator Bassey Akpan has dumped the People’s Democratic Party PDP.

Akpan contested for the 2023 governorship ticket of the party on the platform of the PDP but was defeated by governor Udom Emmanuel’s preferred successor Pastor Umo Eno.

The Senator’s defection is contained in a letter dated July 15, 2022, titled: “Resignation of my membership of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and made available to newsmen on Friday in Uyo.

Akpan in the letter addressed to PDP Ward Chairman of Ibiono Ibom Eastern ward 1 , Ibiono Ibom local government area, said his decision to leave PDP was to provide him the latitude to actualize his aspiration of bringing good leadership to the state.

The letter reads: “It is with the greatest sense of responsibility, purpose, and love for my people that I make bold this communication.

I have been a loyal and committed member of the Official Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Nigeria for over 20 years and have through the platform of the party served our people, state, and nation diligently without any blemish

“And I have by the grace of God contributed positively and impactfully to the growth and development of our dear country, state, and our people in general. I believe as a law maker and a distinctive one at that, I must at all times advocate and pursue virtues and values that promote and sustain the effective adherence to the rule of law.

“As you are aware, my aspiration to serve our dear state in the office of the Executive Governor is not personal or selfish but rather the collective ambition of our people, based on the principles of justice and equity, to achieve a better and prosperous Akwa Ibom State.

“Therefore, after an extensive consultation with my God, family, friends, supporters, and well-meaning believers in a just and equitable Akwa Ibom State across the world, it’s obvious that these collective yearnings and aspirations cannot be actualize under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“Consequently, guided by the sentiments, concerns and worries of our people so expressed on the need to take immediate steps for the actualization of their aspirations, I am therefore compelled to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) forthwith.

“I am convinced that this action will enable me to take the next positive step to meet the hopes and expectations of Akwa Ibom People”

However, it is being speculated among Akpan’s supporters that he would be moving to the Young People’s Party (YPP)