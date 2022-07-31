By Kingsley Omonobi, Abuja

Four informants suspected to be leaking information to terrorists about troops’ locations and movements around the outskirts of Abuja have been arrested by Intelligence Operatives.

Intelligence sources confirmed that the suspects were arrested with sophisticated equipment including walkie-talkies, revolver, knives, amulets, and old chinese made phones, that do not use data.

The source who was part of the raid that led to the arrest of the informants, said discreet investigations are ongoing to confirm their leaders and financiers.

It noted that activities of the terrorist-collaborators were responsible for the recent attacks around the vicinity of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT.

The suspects are currently being interrogated to determine if they are working for terrorist groups or armed bandits or other elements with ulterior motives.

The source said a joint security task force set up in the aftermath of the various terrorists attacks to ward off criminal elements after the attack on Kuje Prison attack has so far killed more than 70 armed criminals, including some escapee and dangerous Kuje prison terrorists.

The source added that the Defence Intelligence Agency (DIA) is coordinating a discreet intelligence operation that is providing new clues and traces of groups behind recent attacks on security personnel and formations.

