By Evelyn Usman

The Comptroller General of Immigration, IsahJere Idris, has called for robust synergy and collaboration among data harvesting agencies in the country,for a harmonised national data.

He made the call yesterday, during the courtesy visit on him by the management team of the Digital Identification for Development (DID4D) Project, at the Service headquarters , Abuja.

While noting that effective data collection, collation, processing and management was pivotal in national security and planning, the CGI stated that getting a single data architecture would enhance national development.

He said, “We live at a time where data has become a huge asset for national strength and indeed competing seriously to overtake oil as a major global resource.

“So, there is an urgent need for us to come together to better manage our national data. We can no longer continue to have our data idling away in silos of different agencies. The time for harmonization is now”.

Hehinted that the Service as a critical player in the nation’s data ecosystem had since 2019 demonstrated strong commitment to achieving a harmonized national data architecture with the introduction of the enhanced ePassport, which made the provision of the National Identity Number (NIN) by applicants compulsory to procure the document.

He also noted that the Service had continued to invest in data harvesting and processing systems and devices at its various windows including Border Crossing Points to ensure a robust database.

The CGI therefore expressed the Service willingness to collaborate with relevant agencies to fully achieve national data harmonization for improved national planning and development.

Earlier, the Project Coordinator of DID4D, Mr. Solomon Odole, informed that his team was at the Service Headquarters to seek partnership and collaboration on the digital identification project.

He noted the readiness of his team to engage in meaningful discussions and synergy with the Service for the purpose of achieving the Federal Government’s desire to develop and strengthen the existing identification ecosystem aimed at increasing the number of persons with National Identification.

This, he explained, was with a view to facilitating citizens’ access to key services, improve service delivery and bolster Nigeria’s digital economy.

He further stated that frantic efforts were being made including a National Policy Dialogue with critical stakeholders towards the enactment of a National Data Protection and Privacy Law or review of existing laws to ensure that appropriate institutional frameworks were in place to drive the nation’s digital economy project.

By the way, the DID4D is a Nigerian Project, jointly funded by the World Bank, European Investment Bank and the French Development Agency with the main objective to increase the number of persons with a National Identification Number,NIN issued by a robust and inclusive foundational identity system.

The Project Coordinator was accompanied on the courtesy visit by other team members who included: Manager Internal Communications, Dr. Walter Duru; the Project Accountant, BamideleAkinola and the Manager, External Communications, Mouktar Adamu, among others.