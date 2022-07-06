Peter Obi

By Olayinka Ajayi

Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has insisted that Nigeria’s implementation of fuel subsidy is a ‘scam’.

Speaking on a monitored programme on Arise Television, the former Anambra state governor while emphasizing his resolve to remove subsidy and improve critical economic sectors like power, healthcare and education said:”I will remove it and use something to offer what is equivalent to what we are removing.

“In other words are we saying that subsidy is more important than lives and property? We must be able to say if we keep this, we will not get this. But because of mistrust, I have to say that subsidy is a scam.

“We have to look at how much it is, who is consuming it, where are we going to keep it. There are many scams all over the place including the cost of governance.”