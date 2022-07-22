.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE federal government, Thursday, tasked stakeholders to come up with most appropriate methodology towards the development of an actionable national action plan for implementation of the Internally Displaced Persons, IDPs policy.

The Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Dr Nasir Sani Gwarzo, gave the task, Thursday, at the 5th National Humanitarian Coordination Technical Working Group Meeting with stakeholders,in Abuja.

Gwarzo, who spoke through his representative and Director of Humanitarian Affairs of the ministry, Alhaji Ali Grema, expressed government’s commitment to bringing permanent succor to IDPs.

The meeting was part of the ministry’s continuous determination to address the problems of Internally Displaced Persons,IDPs in the country.

He recalled that the “Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development in its commitment to closing the gap in the management and coordination of intervention/response to internally displaced persons facilitated the approval of the National Policy on IDPs by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on 1st September 2021.”

“The policy aims to strengthen institutional mechanisms and framework for the realization of the rights, dignity and wellbeing of vulnerable populations through the prevention of the root causes, mitigation of the impact and achievement of durable solutions to internal displacement in Nigeria. The Policy was recently launched with active participation of stakeholders in the humanitarian space,”he said.

Açcording to him, the policy was aim to:“To promote inclusiveness and ensure that no one is left behind, the Ministry is imbibing the whole of society and whole of Government approach by leading relevant partners to commence the process of developing a National Action Plan (NAP) to drive its implementation and successful operationalization in line with international best practices.”

“There is no denying the fact that there are quite a number of emerging humanitarian issues that require the attention of the NHCTWG. However, considering the urgent need to activate a process of closing the gap in coordination and management of IDPs, this 5th meeting will inter alia focus primarily on updates on National Policy on IDPs after its approval by Federal Executive Council on 1st September 2021 and the next steps to be taken drive its implementation.

“It is expected that stakeholders would exchange ideas/views and agree on the most robust methodology towards the development of actionable National Action Plan (NAP) for the implementation of the IDP policy”,he added.

Also speaking, the Deputy head of Office, United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UN-OCHA), Esty Sutyoko, assured that the UN will continue to support the ministry in achieving the objectives of its establishment.

“It is a thing of joy to see that the Ministry is championing the humanitarian cause. We will contribute our quota to see that the Ministry attains its vast mandate, which includes effective coordination of national and international human development. Insecurity in the North East and other parts of the country have been disrupting life systems and social services.

“In these critical times, as an international organization, UN-OCHA and other organisations will continue to provide the needed support. We have reiterated our commitment to stand by Nigeria and support its actions towards providing humanitarian needs. More than ever, it is necessary for us to improve our collaboration,” she said.