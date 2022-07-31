.

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

Hundreds of President Muhammadu Buhari’s ardent loyalist on Saturday threatened to dump the president and APC over what they described as wanton political neglect and very poor governance.

The loyalist who gathered in Birnin Kebbi under the leadership of the state chairman, Buhari support organisation, Alhaji Musa Abubakar Dan malikin Argungu said that the motive behind the gathering was to consult with members drawn from the 21 local governments in Kebbi state to arrive at a decision to stay or quit APC.

However divergent views were expressed with the majority opting out of APC justifying their reasons that, the ruling party have neglected them from the bottom to the top saying staying in the party means they are comfortable with the way Buhari is running the country which is not true.

Responding on the stand or otherwise, the BSO leader said that, he is disappointed in Buhari given the very bad situations he has plunged the nation “in 2015 before elections we supported Buhari because we believed he can turn around the country in all sectors but we are seeing directly opposite of what he promised Nigerians, no one is safe in the country and the economy is almost dead, imagine a common terrorist threatening to abduct Buhari and a governor and nothing was done.

He added that politically Buhari and the governor of Kebbi state also neglected them after winning elections, we, therefore, cannot continue this way so very soon we will take a stand he said but the president has betrayed us we must tell him, I was one time a member of Buhari campaign organisation at Abuja, therefore, I am a stakeholder in the Buhari project.

