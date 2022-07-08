By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Gunmen have invaded the residence of Rev. Daniel Umaru of the EYN Church Njairi, Mubi Local Government Area of Adamawa State, killing his two sons and abducting his 13-year-old daughter.

The incident occurred Tuesday night, on a day the Parish priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Eke-Olengbeche, Rev. Father Peter Amodu was kidnapped along Otukpo-Ugbokolo road, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

Umaru, who reportedly survived the attack on his residence, is said to be in critical condition while his wife is yet to come out of a coma over the gruesome murder of their two sons in the attack.

Read Also: How gunmen robbed, raped NYSC members in Akwa Ibom, while police ‘slept’

According to reports, the gunmen, who stormed the residence of Rev Daniel at about 2:00 GMT, shot him and his two sons, who died instantly from the gunfire.

The gruesome attack was said to have left his wife, who thought the husband had died, to fall into a coma, as the gunmen also made away with their only daughter.

The cleric is currently recuperating at the hospital, though in critical condition while his wife, who witnessed the attack, is reportedly still in a coma as at Wednesday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, SP Suleiman Nguroje, who confirmed the attack, said the attackers stormed the residence of the clergyman located in Mararaba Mubi between 1am and 2 am, Wednesday.

He said the police commissioner in the state has deployed personnel to rescue the abducted daughter of the cleric, while it he made available a huge financial reward for anyone with information that will lead to the arrest of the culprits.

Armed men abduct Catholic priest in Benue

Also on Tuesday, the Parish priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Eke-Olengbeche, Rev. Father Peter Amodu was reportedly kidnapped by armed men along Otukpo-Ugbokolo road, Okpokwu Local Government Area of Benue State.

It was gathered that Father Amodu, who is a priest of the Holy Ghost Congregation in the Catholic Dioceses of Otukpo, was abducted while on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga, Ugbokolo in Okpokwu LGA.

The kidnap of the cleric was confirmed by the Diocese of Otukpo in a statement, yesterday, by the Diocesan Chancellor, Rev. Father Joseph Aboyi Itodo.

Part of the statement read: “We write to notify you of the kidnap of Reverend Father Peter Amodu, a priest of the Holy Ghost Congregation, who is working in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo as Parish Priest of Holy Ghost Parish, Eke-Olengbeche.

“The sad incident occurred July 6, 2022, at about 5 pm along Otukpo-Ugbokolo Road, Benue State, while he was on his way to celebrate the Holy Mass at Okwungaga-Ugbokolo.

“The Local Ordinary, Most Rev. Michael Apochi, has called on all Christ’s faithful in the Catholic Diocese of Otukpo and beyond to earnestly pray for his quick and safe release as we intensify efforts to ensure his release.”

In his reaction, the Director of Communications, Otukpo Dioceses. Reverend Father John Okpotu said the abductors had not opened discussions with the church and the family of the Priest.

Contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, Catherine Anene said she was yet to get details of the incident.

Vanguard News