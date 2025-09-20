Gunmen assassinate Catholic priest in Enugu

By Alumona Ukwueze, Nsukka

Gunmen have allegedly assassinated a Catholic priest, Rev. Fr. Mathew Eya, parish priest of St. Charles Catholic Church, Eha-Ndiagu, in Nsukka Local Government Area of Enugu State.

According to community sources, the incident occurred on Friday evening while the cleric was returning to his parish along the Eha-Ndiagu road. The assailants, reportedly riding on a motorcycle, intercepted his vehicle and opened fire, killing him instantly.

One source, who pleaded anonymity, said the attackers deflated the tyres of the priest’s vehicle, forcing it to stop, before shooting him multiple times at close range.

“He was returning from Enugu when the gunmen closed in on him near the ongoing Type C hospital project. They shot at his car, immobilised it, and then killed him,” the source said.

It was gathered that another occupant in the vehicle was left unharmed, while the attackers fled immediately after the incident.

The late Fr. Eya hailed from Ugbaike in Enugu Ezike, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area of Enugu State.

As of press time, neither the Enugu State Police Command nor the Catholic Diocese of Nsukka had issued an official statement on the killing.