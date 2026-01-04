Updated: Bandits attack Niger again, kill over 30, abduct scores including children

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Suspected bandits have again attacked communities in Agwara and Borgu Local Government Areas of Niger State, killing over 30 residents, including children, and abducting scores of others, the Niger State Police Command has confirmed.

The incident comes less than one month after more than 300 pupils, students and staff of St. Mary’s Catholic School, Papiri, were abducted in the same area before being released weeks later.

A local source told Vanguard that 37 persons were killed in Kasuwan Daji near Papiri, while five others were gunned down in Kaima village, with several residents, including children, reportedly abducted.

Confirming the attack, Rev. Father Stephen Kabirat, Director of Communications for the Catholic Diocese of Kontagora, said that at least 40 persons were killed, noting that a parish priest narrowly escaped abduction when attackers stormed the Mission House. He added that the bandits destroyed church property, stole two motorcycles, and abducted several villagers.

The Niger State Police Command, through its spokesman SP Wasiu Abiodun, said the attack occurred on Saturday evening. “At about 4:30 p.m., suspected bandits from the National Park forest along Kabe District invaded Kasuwan Daji at Demo Village via Kabe, killed over 30 persons, burnt the market, looted shops, and carted away food items,” he said.

SP Abiodun added that the command received a distress call at about 9 p.m., and joint security teams have visited the affected communities. Efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted victims and restore normalcy.

Authorities have urged residents to remain vigilant, while investigations into the attack continue.