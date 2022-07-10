.

Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, has granted pardon to about 90 inmates across the Correctional Centres in Kano, in celebration of the Holy Eid el Kabir celebration.

A statement from the Kano Command of The Nigerian Coorectional Service, Mr Musbahu Lawal, made this known on Saturday.

It said that the inmates were pardoned and released based on various categories of offences.

“About 77 inmates’ fines were settled and compensated while 10 inmates on Death Row (IDR) were also pardoned by the governor. “

Amongst the10 on death row, three were sentenced to life imprisonment, including a female inmate, the statement said.

The Correctional authority attested to the good behavior and dedication of the freed inmates, towards their reformation programmes and had shown remorse for their crimes.

The statement further revealed that in addition to the freedom, Ganduje offered them N5,000 each, to serve as transport fare.

The Comptroller of Corrections, Kano State Command, Mr Sulaiman Inuwa, commended the governor on behalf of the Controller General of Corrections, Mr Haliru Nababa.

He expressed appreciation to the governor for the relentless support and assistance to the command over time.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that since inception, the Ganduje administration had made it a tradition to visit the correctinal centres for Sallah celebration.

It was gathered that Ganduje donated cows, rams, and rice to the inmates, to celebrate the Eid.