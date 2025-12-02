2 women nabbed for attempt to smuggle drugs into Kano prison

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Operatives of the Nigerian Correctional Service, NCoS, Kano State Command, have arrested two women for attempting to smuggle illicit drugs into the Medium Security Custodial Centre, MSCC, Goron Dutse, Kano State.

The suspects, identified as Maryam Ali, 19, and Hauwa Musa, 20, were apprehended during routine security checks while attempting to gain access to the custodial facility.

Confirming the incident, the Command’s spokesperson, Musbahu Lawan, said the women were found in possession of suspected illicit drugs allegedly meant for inmates serving various jail terms at the centre.

Lawan said the arrest occurred on December 21, 2025, stressing that the Command operates a zero-tolerance policy against all forms of illegality within and around correctional facilities.

He described the act as a serious violation of the Nigerian Correctional Service regulations and a criminal offence under relevant laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

According to him, “In its continuous efforts to prevent the introduction of prohibited items into custodial facilities, the Nigerian Correctional Service, Kano State Command, intercepted the two suspects during routine security screening. Preliminary investigations revealed that the illicit drugs were intended for supply to inmates.”

He added that the suspects have since been handed over to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and appropriate legal action.

Lawan reiterated the Command’s commitment to maintaining strict security, discipline, and order in all custodial centres, and urged members of the public to comply strictly with rules governing visits, warning that any violation would be dealt with in accordance with the law.