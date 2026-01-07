Kano NCoS arrests two suspects for attempting to smuggle drugs to inmates

By Bashir Bello

KANO — Operatives of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS), Kano State Command, have arrested two suspects, Usman Khalid and Bello Musa Ahmed, for attempting to smuggle illicit drugs and Indian hemp to inmates at the Nomansland Court Complex, Kano.

The arrest was confirmed by the Command’s spokesperson, Musbahu Lawan, who said the suspects were apprehended by personnel attached to the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Goron Dutse, while trying to throw the substances to inmates appearing in court.

Lawan stressed the command’s zero-tolerance stance on drug-related activities within custodial facilities and court premises and warned the public against interacting with inmates during transportation to and from court, describing it as a serious security breach punishable by law.

He said, “The suspects were apprehended by NCoS officers attached to the Medium Security Custodial Centre (MSCC), Goron Dutse, Kano, while attempting to deliver Indian hemp and other illicit substances to inmates at the court premises. The NCoS is committed to rehabilitating and reforming inmates and will not tolerate attempts to undermine this mandate.”

According to Lawan, the Controller of Corrections, Kano State Command, Ado Inuwa, has directed the Legal and Intelligence Units to handover the suspects and seized substances to the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) for further investigation and prosecution.

He added that the command remains committed to maintaining maximum security and strict enforcement against drug-related offences and urged the public to cooperate with security agencies to sustain law and order.