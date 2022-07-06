.

By Joseph Erunke, ABUJA

THE Association of Nigerian Students in Europe,ANSE,has secured 111 scholarship slots for Nigerian students wishing to study in Turkey.

The association also informed Nigerians wishing to study abroad that it would come up with a programme where they can apply and get scholarships directly from it.

To this end,three students from each state of the federation including the Federal Capital Territory,FCT,are to benefit from the gesture.

ANSE president,Bashiru Saidu Mohammad,told journalists, Wednesday,at a news conference in Abuja, that

the “scholarships will be channeled through various ministries of education and scholarship boards.”

“After due consultations, I would like to announce that ANSE under my leadership, will begin by offering three scholarships each to the 36 states of Nigeria including the FCT for students to study in Turkey.

“A few slots will also be offered to various stakeholders, and there will be more to come.

” We wish to also inform Nigerians wishing to study abroad that we will come up with a program where they can apply and get these scholarships directly from us,”Mohammad said.

Mohammad,who explained that,”The Association of Nigerians Students in Europe ANSE, is the umbrella body of all Nigerian students studying in European countries and Turkey in extension”, further said:”ANSE was founded in 2001, and since then it has been looking after the welfare and well-being of Nigerian students who have left their various homes to study abroad in Europe both privately and on scholarships.”

” ANSE has for many years intervened in student affairs both home and abroad by providing technical and financial support to students, and have over the years secured thousands of scholarship opportunities via various partner institutions who have been supporting the organization.

:”The generosity we enjoy from various organizations in Europe and beyond, including the United Nations are enormous”he added.

Açcording to him,”Nigerians students in Europe have been a major force in European Universities and have made their mark among the most brilliant alumni of various European institutions.”

“There’s no doubt that Nigeria has one of the highest number of international students studying in Europe, amounting to over million in number.

“As such, we intend to ensure that these very important population are being taken care of, to realize the full potential, in order to serve as indispensable assets for humanity.

“It is for this reason, that since I was elected as ANSE President on 26th May 2022, I made a commitment to return home and meet with various stakeholders in Nigeria, to familiarize, consult and forge a new direction for the organization which will ensure that our objectives are met. I have met with a few governors whose students are on scholarship, traditional rulers, student and youth leaders, and other various stakeholders,”he said.

He used the opportunity to thank the association’s various partners especially from Turkey, for being generous with us. We hope to continue to secure such opportunities for young Nigerians aspiring to study abroad.”

“We are also looking forward to partnering with states and Federal Government, Cooperate bodies and private individuals in providing these opportunities and ensuring the welfare and wellbeing of Nigerian students studying in Europe.