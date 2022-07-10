TO complement the efforts of the Lagos State Government in clearing and construction of drainage channels around Victoria Island in Lagos, the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos, has commenced the clearing and reconstruction of Idejo street drainage channels.



Idejo Street has constantly been flooded due to continuous downpours experienced in the state.



Before the construction of the drainage channel, residents and road users were subjected to horror.



The initiative by the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos has cushioned the effect of flooding around Victoria Island and its environs.



An official of the Chinese Consulate in Lagos, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said the consulate has been a great contributor to the friendship and cooperation between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the People’s Republic of China.



The official said: “This is our contribution to the community we reside; it is a way to make the environment conducive for all, and support the efforts of the state government.”

A resident of the area, Ibrahim Oladipupo, urged Lagosians to cultivate the habit of evacuating waste regularly to prevent the unnecessary accumulation of the materials that lead to flooding.



He also commended the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos for their support in tackling the flood that regularly affects human and vehicular activities around the area.



Another resident, James Eze, who applauded the Chinese Consulate General in Lagos for the gesture, said: “The reconstructed channels are a big relief to us. The rains are here again and it’s easy for us to access our houses and businesses courtesy of the reconstruction, unlike before when the road would be submerged. Most times, the Consulate office engages in clearing the drainage while uncovered before the reconstruction.”