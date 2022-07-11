By Biodun Busari

No fewer than seven people have been reported dead, while two were injured in an explosion in Margba village, Savanes region, in the northern Togo, Nigeria’s neighbouring West African country.

The said incident occurred on Saturday night, according to statement issued by the Togolese army on Sunday.

Reuters reported that a medical source at the regional hospital in Dapaong revealed that the victims were all between the ages of 14 and 18.

Reports earlier stated that the region has been experiencing rising insecurity, which led to the country declaring a state of emergency in June.

In May, eight soldiers were killed in the same region in what was thought to be the first deadly spillover of Islamist violence from neighbouring Burkina Faso, where groups linked to al Qaeda and ISWAP launch repeated attacks.

Local media reported that the young people were returning home at night from celebrations of the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha when they were killed.

The Army did not say whether militant activity was suspected.

“An investigation has been opened to clarify the circumstances of this explosion and identify the perpetrators,” said the statement by Army Chief Dadja Maganawe.

Vanguard News