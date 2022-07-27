By Rotimi Ojomoyela

THE Ekiti State Election Petitions Tribunal, yesterday, granted two prayers of the candidate of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, Mr. Segun Oni, who is challenging the victory of the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji, at the just concluded governorship election in the state.

The tribunal, led by Justice Wilfred Kpochi, commenced sitting, yesterday, with an appeal for the cooperation of all parties in the matter for successful proceedings.

Other members of the Tribunal are Justice Sa’ad Zadawa and Justice Jacob Atsen.

The tribunal granted the prayers of Oni in a motion ex-parte: “an order of leave to effect the service of the petitioner and other processes in the proceedings on the 1st, 3rd and 5th respondents by substituted means, through the national secretary or any other officer of the All Progressives Congress, APC at No. 40, Blantyre Crescent Wuse 2, Abuja FCT.”

Also, the tribunal granted “an order permitting the applicant or its agents to prosecute its petition to take certified true copies and conduct manual/physical inspection of all electoral materials used in the conduct of the governorship election into the office of the Governor of Ekiti State held on 18th June 2022, in all the 16 local government areas of Ekiti State.”

The Tribunal Chairman, who read the ruling, said they found merit in the motion ex-parte and ordered INEC to give unhindered access to the petitioner to inspect the electoral materials which include BVAS, all ballot papers, and voters registered among others.