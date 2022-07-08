The founder of Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (BOF), Bamidele Omosehin, has urged Muslim faithful in Ondo State and across the country to use the season in praying for Nigeria while they celebrate the Eid el Kabir.

Omosehin said that the current insecurity in Nigeria demands cooperation of all and divine intervention, and the best time to call on Muslims to remember the nation and pray for peace as they go about with their celebration.

Congratulating Muslims in Ondo South Senatorial district and the state at large, Omosehin implored youths to ensure they celebrate the festivity with all sense of modesty.

The philanthropist, who had through his foundation, Bamidele Omosehin Foundation (BOF), organized free healthcare services, sporting programmes, including football, and presented different prizes to participants in the games in Ondo South Senatorial district said the joy of the celebration should not be about merry making alone as the country yearns for concerted prayers of the faithful.

Omosehin said: “The current security situation in the country requires serious cooperation among the citizenry and divine intervention.

“I want appeal to our Muslim brothers and sisters to remember our nation in their prayers when they get to the Eid Ground on Salah day.

“The way innocent citizens are being killed virtually everyday by terrorists calls for serious concern.

” Let us pray for peace to return to our nation .This will allow investors to find our country a good destination to invest their money and the rate of unemployment would reduce drastically and many job opportunities would be created.

“I wish all Muslim faithful in Ondo South and in Ondo State happy celebration. I also want to charge all our youths to celebrate in a moderate manner all through the festive season, ” Omosehin said.