DELTA — Except it takes urgent steps to resolve its internal crisis, the Peoples Democratic Party PDP might be on the verge of losing Delta state following the decision of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC not to publish details of the party’s Governorship candidate.

Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori had reportedly won the May 25 PDP governorship primary, but his closest rival and former Chief of Staff to Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, David Edevbie had however approached an Abuja High Court seeking Oborevwori’s disqualification on grounds of discrepancies in the certificates he presented.

Since then there have been serious legal gymnastics on who the candidate of the party is.

Saturday Vanguard checks on Friday night revealed that the electoral umpire refrained from publishing the particulars of any of the aspirants, with a source saying the commission would await a court judgment on the matter before publishing any name.