.

Omeiza Ajayi, Abuja

Defence, security and intelligence personnel have taken over the Kuje Medium Security Custodial Centre following Tuesday night’s terrorist attack on the facility.

A complement of personnel of the Nigerian Army, Department of State Services and the armed squad of the Nigerian Correctional Service NCoS had before now provided security at the facility, like most, in the country.

However, following the bomb attack on the facility, there is a heightened security presence in the area.

A police helicopter was also seen on aerial patrol of the Kuje, while the regular cordon of the Custodial Centre has now been extended several metres away from the premises.

Our Correspondent observed that the Commandant General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps NSCDC, Dr Ahmed Abubakar Audi has visited the facility following reports that one of his armed personnel attached to the custodial centre was killed by the terrorists.