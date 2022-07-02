By Ayo Onikoyi

Symphony, a Nollywood musical blockbuster movie with youth and music as its central theme, is set to hit cinemas on the 9th of September, 2022. ‘Symphony’ is a beautiful and well-told story about life, love, dreams, success, trials, societal failure and the resultant effects. The movie reflects the travails of a typical talented African youth, struggling to overcome all odds in order to breakthrough.

Shot in exotic locations across Lagos, the film parades an array of multi-award winning African stars such as Nigeria’s ace entertainer D’banj (Oladapo Oyebanjo); Ghanaian movie legend Jackie Appiah; Kenyan superstar diva Tanasha Donna and Nollywood legends and stars like Lanre Hassan (popularly known as Iya Awero), Bolaji Amusan (Mr. Latin), Kalu Ikeagu, Efa Iwara, Scarlet Gomez, Daniel Abua, Doris Okorie, among others.

D’banj and Tanasha Donna made their acting debuts in ‘Symphony’, while Kaleb Iyoha (a.k.a. Mo’Kross) and Sandra Okunzuwa played Slade and Lolita, the lead roles with yet another debutant in Victor Adeshiyan (a.k.a. VJ CrazyLife) who played Slade’s bosom friend.