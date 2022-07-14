President of the Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote

By Juliet Umeh

Chairman of Aliko Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, is now the 63rd richest billionaire in the world, according to the latest ranking by Bloomberg.



In the ranking released, yesterday, the Chief Executive Officer of Tesla, Elon Musk, was listed as the richest billionaire in the world, as of Monday.



Among the top 10 richest billionaires on the list are Jeff Bezos, Bernard Arnault, Bill Gates, Gautam Adani, Larry Page, Sergey Brin, Warren Buffett, Steve Ballmer, and Larry Ellison.

Dangote, who moved up 37 places on the recent Bloomberg billionaire list, is worth $20.2 billion. He sat as the 65th richest man in the world as of Friday, July 8, 2022.



The Bloomberg Billionaires Index is a daily ranking of the world’s richest people.

“Details about the calculations are provided in the net worth analysis on each billionaire’s profile page. The figures are updated at the close of every trading day in New York,” Bloomberg said.



Dangote, Africa’s richest person, owns 85 per cent of publicly-traded Dangote Cement through a holding company.



Dangote Cement has the capacity to produce 48.6 million metric tons annually and has operations in 10 countries across Africa.



After many years in development, Dangote’s fertiliser plant in Nigeria began operations in mid-2021, and Dangote Refinery, which had been under construction since 2016, is expected to be one of the world’s largest oil refineries once complete.



The first 25 of the top 100 billionaires, their net worth, country and industry, include Elon Musk $214bn -$789m -$56.1bn United States Technology; Jeff Bezos $133bn -$2.58bn -$59.7bn United States Technology; Bernard Arnault $128bn +$1.72bn -$49.6bn France Consumer; Bill Gates $114bn -$1.76bn -$24.4bn United States Technology; Gautam Adani $110bn +$2.09bn +$34.0bn India Industrial; and Larry Page $103Bbn -$1.30bn -$24.9bn United States Technology